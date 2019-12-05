Home

Freda Lee Cincinnati

Freda Lee Cincinnati Obituary

FREDA LEE CINCINNATI, 81, of Boomer, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born August 4, 1938, at Oswald, WVa. She was the youngest daughter of the late Clarence Mahlon and Blanche Lee Farrish Stone.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Cincinnati; two sisters, Mary Francis Perry and Betty Lou Stone; and three brothers, Cledith Stone, Ernie Stone and Todd Stone.
Survivors include her son, Alvin Starks; step-sons, Joey (Christy) Cincinnati and Michael (Vicki) Cincinnati; step - daughter, Connie (Clinton) Dalporto; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Renfro; brothers, Jack Stone and Jim Stone; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 1st. Ave., Montgomery, with Father Dominick Baok as celebrant. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of mass. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
After the burial, a mercy dinner will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 1st. Ave., Montgomery, WV 25136.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
