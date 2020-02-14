Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
View Map
FREDA LOUISE JOHNSON, of Scott Depot, joined her Lord, her husband and several family members in Heaven Thursday, February 13, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Louise attended Pine Grove Church of Christ, Scott Depot, and formerly attended Shrewsbury Church of Christ. She graduated from East Bank High School and from Business College in Ohio. She served as a clerk of the Cedar Grove Post Office for many years before becoming Postmaster. She and her sister Annabel were proprietors of a dress shop, The Sophisticated Lady in Malden.
Louise was an outstanding seamstress, using her talents to make clothing for her children and bears for children who were hospitalized. A superb cook, her family will always remember her chicken and dumplings, homemade donuts, pecan pies and pickled Easter eggs, as well as the 'made from scratch' birthday cakes for every member of the family. Her hobbies included candle and soap making, painting, holiday crafts, decorating, and jewelry making.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 45 years, Roger Johnson; parents, W.S. "Buck" Ellis and Daisy Ellis Hudnall; brothers, Charles "Jim" Ellis, Stacy Ellis; sister, Ramona Leedy.
Surviving are her daughter, Becky McLaughlin (Carl) of Cross Lanes; son, Keith Johnson (Nancy) of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Amy McLaughlin (Shawn Means) of Charleston, Amber McLaughlin (Sean Martin) of Alexandria, VA, Ali Finch (Mitch) of Bridgeport, Chris Johnson of Tampa, FL; three great - grandchildren; sister, Annabel Day of Shrewsbury; and several nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Rolling Meadows Place and her church family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Minister Jack Gilchrist officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
You may also visit her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com to share memories of Louise with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to either the , 1601 Second Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020
