Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Baysden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Marie Baysden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Marie Baysden Obituary

FREDA MARIE BAYSDEN, 93, of Brandon, Florida, passed on Monday, October 21, 2019.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Edith and James West.
She leaves behind her daughter, Julie Baysden. She now joins in Heaven her beloved husband, John McClellan Baysden; parents, Edith and James West; and sisters, Helen Louise West Haynes and Betty Lee West Porter.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, with Rev. Archie Snedegar officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -