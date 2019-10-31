|
|
FREDA MARIE BAYSDEN, 93, of Brandon, Florida, passed on Monday, October 21, 2019.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Edith and James West.
She leaves behind her daughter, Julie Baysden. She now joins in Heaven her beloved husband, John McClellan Baysden; parents, Edith and James West; and sisters, Helen Louise West Haynes and Betty Lee West Porter.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, with Rev. Archie Snedegar officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019