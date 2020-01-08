Home

Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glorious Church of God in Christ
412 Wertz Avenue
Charleston, WV
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 AM
First Baptist Church
432 Shrewsbury Street
Charleston, WV
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
432 Shrewsbury Street
Charleston, WV
FREDA R. E. DAVIS passed away at the age of 83 on January 1, 2020.
Freda was the third eldest of 10 children born to William Spencer and Eva Thomas Spencer Corbett and the widow of the late Alexander L. Davis Sr.
Freda was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend, but most of all, a faithful warrior for Christ.
Her life will be celebrated at the Wake from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at her beloved Glorious Church of God in Christ, 412 Wertz Avenue, Charleston.
Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 11, at First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, with viewing at 11 a.m. and service beginning at 12 noon.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020
