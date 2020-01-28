|
FREDA W. GUNNOE, 89, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born May 24, 1930 in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Albert Whittaker and Mildred Wear Whittaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lewis Gunnoe and her sons, Richard Wayne Gunnoe and David Lewis Gunnoe. Freda is survived by her daughter, Ellen Toombs of West Palm Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 29 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to funeral services. Burial will be private at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020