Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Gunnoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda W. Gunnoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda W. Gunnoe Obituary

FREDA W. GUNNOE, 89, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born May 24, 1930 in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Albert Whittaker and Mildred Wear Whittaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lewis Gunnoe and her sons, Richard Wayne Gunnoe and David Lewis Gunnoe. Freda is survived by her daughter, Ellen Toombs of West Palm Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 29 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to funeral services. Burial will be private at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -