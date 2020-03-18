|
Freddie Henry Ramsey
Our beloved father, Mr. FREDDIE HENRY "PAWN" RAMSEY, 81, of South Charleston, took his rest on March 12, 2020. He has joined the love of his life, Gwendolyn, in their heavenly home.
He was born to the late Helen Ramsey, in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was raised before moving to West Virginia.
Freddie was educated in the Alabama School System and was employed by the Charleston Gazette and Daily Mail Newspaper.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gwendolyn; sons, Alfred Ramsey, Keith Woodson and Lewis Woodson Jr.
Freddie leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Benjamin Johnson and Bryant Woodson of Atlanta, GA; daughters, Jacqueline (Samuel) Nichols of Roanoke, VA, Diane (Kenneth) Thomas of Winston-Salem, NC, Cynthia (Danny) Davis of Raleigh, NC, and Mercedes (Andre) Davis of Sumter, SC; a very special care giver, by way of his loving and caring daughter-in-law, Paula (Larry) Hill; a special cousin, Yvonne Craig, with whom he shared many hours of laughter and caring moments; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020