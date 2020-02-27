Home

Frederick "Shorty" Baker

FREDERICK P. BAKER, "Shorty," of Hurricane, passed away at 69 years of age due to complications from lung cancer.
Fred was funny, charming, loved his children and loved music. A guitar was his calm and peace.
Surviving: Wife, Patty (Wolfe) Baker of Hurricane; daughters Angela (Baker) Belknap and Lisa (Baker) Stevens; sons, Brian Baker and Frederick S. Baker; granddaughter, Lory Stevens; sister-in-law, June Wolfe; brother-in-law, Douglas Wolfe and (Mary Wolfe).
There will not be a visitation or funeral.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
The Baker family wishes to thank all friends and family for their love and support at this difficult time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
