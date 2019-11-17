|
|
FREDRICK JAMES DEXTER, 65, of Elkview, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
He was a self - employed mechanic, enjoyed riding his Harley and working on vehicles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Dexter and Edna Garnet Hammack Dexter.
He is survived by his son, Gabriel Allen Hargus; brothers, Gregory (Martha) Dexter of Mt. Pleasant, Pa., William Dexter of Elkview; sister, Mary Jane Dexter of Elkview; and best friend and caretaker, Carol Haynes; and his beloved dog, Pete.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019