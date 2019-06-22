

FRIEDA HALL, 92, of Cross Lanes, WV, entered into eternal rest and was received by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born on February 1, 1927, in Saltsburg, PA, to the late George and Olga Holzapfel Greece. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Christy and George Greece.

Her passion was serving God, ministering to others in need, leading bible study groups at Perrow Presbyterian Church and sharing the gospel.

She spent her life as a wife and a homemaker to her loving husband and two children. She spent many hours on bleachers watching baseball, football games and track meets with her children and later with her grandchildren, Megan, Becca and Reggie.

In her journey with Parkinson's, she never complained, her faith never faltered and never lost her joy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jesse of Cross Lanes; her children, Gretchen, Darryl and Reggie Pinner of Asheville, NC; Forrest, Lisa, Megan and Becca Hall of Nitro, WV.

A Celebration of Life service for Frieda will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, with the Rev. Ryan Fulmer officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care of our wife and mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into your rest!

You may visit Frieda's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Hall family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary