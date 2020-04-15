|
|
G. F. "COWBOY" WHITE, of Charleston, passed away April 14, 2020.
Cowboy had a long career in the automobile business in West Virginia, beginning as a wrecker driver and retiring as a new car dealer. He was instrumental in establishing the entire family in the automobile business, which has now extended into the next generation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. E. and Lorene White; his sister, Elizabeth White McKinney; and brother, Joseph F. White.
He is survived by Janet Lynn; Geri Baisi Cheeley (Ryan) of Georgia; and mother-in-law, Doris Tolbert. He is also survived by sons, G. F. White II (Lena) of Florida and David R. White of Charleston; daughter, Tamara J Pennington (Mike) of Florida; sister, Karen Haddad; brothers, Robert L. White of Georgia, Paul E (Kimber Asseff), and C. E. White; grandchildren, Brianna Tarintino, Evan White, Dustin White, Brandon White, Ryan Pennington, Michelle Aiken, Vivian and Blake Cheeley; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Brody and Brooklyn Aiken; brother-in-law, Dave McKinney of Greenville, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Helen White, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be sorely missed by his watchdog, Colby.
Due to the Coronavirus, there will be a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.
Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020