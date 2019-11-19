|
GARNET TAYLOR SUMMERS, 88, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 16, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born July 21, 1931 to the late Arthur and Dovie Harper Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Daniel Elliott Summers and Samuel Clinton Summers; brothers, Elton, Delford, Matthew, Clifford, Ivan, Oral, and Joe; sisters, Mildred Mullins, Ada Clay, Sybil Clay, Tessie Myers and Naomi Pence.
She is survived by her loving husband, best friend and soul mate of 70 years, Roy D. Summers; son, Randy (Melissa) Summers; daughters, Cheryl (Ralph Michael) Sprigle; Elizabeth "Betsy" Lawton, Fran (Tom) Perry, Kaye (Roger) Townsend and Lana (Todd) Ward; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Garnet was a devoted mother, grandmother, homemaker, Sunday School Teacher, and volunteer. She was a dedicated Christian who served God with a humble heart. For many years she was faithful member of Oakridge Bible Church where she taught Sunday school, Bible School and sang in the choir. She later attended Valley Grove United Methodist Church until her health declined.
She worked as a Unit Secretary at CAMC General Division where she later volunteered delivering flowers and greeting visitors at the reception desk. She had a giving spirit, always helping others in any way that she could. She loved poetry, singing, gardening and working crossword puzzles. She could he heard joyfully whistling around the house as she worked, making her home a welcoming and warm place for everyone who entered.
"The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him." Psalms 28:7.
The family would like to thank hospice nurses/caregivers, Nicki, Jennifer and Edie for their compassion and kindness, and for the gentle way they cared for our precious mother. The family also would like to express their gratitude to Erica Gunnoe, NP and Sara Swisher, NP for their compassionate care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Jim Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019