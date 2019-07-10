Home

Garneta lou Boyce Obituary
GARNETA LOU BOYCE, 80, of Fenwick Mountain, entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2019, at Webster Nursing & Rehab Center with her family at her side. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. July 12 at New Hope Baptist Church, Fenwick Mountain. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12. In lieu of flowers, make donations to First Community Bank, Taylor Cemetery Fund, 16 W. Cranberry St., Richwood, WV 26261. Arrangements by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019
