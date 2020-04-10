|
|
GARRY E. TOOTHMAN, 62, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on April 9, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Born on July 29, 1957, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Robert E. Toothman and Hazel Green Toothman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Loretta Wilkinson.
Garry retired from John Amos Plant in 2019 after 41 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Angela Toothman; daughter, Myranda (Alex) Pike; son, Matthew (Kate) Toothman; and two granddaughters, Aspen Pike and Scarlett Toothman.
A private graveside service will be held at Young Cemetery in Sissonville, WV.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 10, 2020