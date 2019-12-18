|
GARY A. WILLARD, 75, of Winfield, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Grandview Baptist Church, 2697 Grandview Ridge, Red House. You may visit his Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share your memories of Gary with the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019