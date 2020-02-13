|
GARY ALLEN PARSONS, 61, of Sutton, formerly of Edens Fork, passed away suddenly at his home on February 9, 2020.
Gary was born in Charleston, to Reverend Ancil and Evelyn Parsons. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by brother Gracen Parsons.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman; he enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed boating and riding side by sides with his friends and family. Gary took great pride in up keeping his lawn. Gary was very talented and could do anything that he set his mind to. He was a former carpenter and worked through the carpenters union, laborers union, and steel workers union.
Gary was a unique and extra special friend and loved by many. He left behind his wife and soul mate of 33 years, Faye Parsons; son, Jeff West and wife Sarah; the loves of his life, granddaughters: Makaila and Jeilyn West; brother, Jack Parsons and wife Pam; estranged sister, Drema Ramella; nieces: Niki Saunders, Michelle Wickline, Chele Lappert, Stephanie Nelson; nephews: Toby Westfall, Grant "GW" Halley, Eddie Parsons, Shane Lappart, Brian Thomas, Brandon Manns, Mike Wingett, David Wingett, Keving Wingett, Tommy Parsons, Josh Nelson and Aiden King; brother from another mother, Sam Vance; and special sister, Susan Rhoades and brother-in-law, Thomas Rhoades and Boomer.
Gary was cremated per his wishes. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be expressed at stockert-paletti.com, a courtesy of Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home.
The Parsons family would like to thank everyone for all of the love, support, and prayers received during this most difficult time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020