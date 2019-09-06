Home

Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Rich Creek Cemetery
Jodie, WV
Gary Basil Phillips


1952 - 2019
Gary Basil Phillips Obituary
GARY BASIL PHILLIPS, born November 21, 1952, passed away at Veteran's Hospital in Beckley on September 8, 2018.
Born and raised at Jodie and Gauley Bridge, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a man of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Birdie Phillips; and sister, Charlotte Boatwright.
He is survived by his sisters, Ellen Coleman of Mishawaka, Ind., and Phyllis and JC Johnson of Ripley; brothers, Edward of Barrington, Ill., Dale of Gauley Bridge and Mark of East Bank.
Graveside interment will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.
Melton Mortuary of Beckley, W.Va., served the family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www. castofuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
