GARY BASIL PHILLIPS, born November 21, 1952, passed away at Veteran's Hospital in Beckley on September 8, 2018.
Born and raised at Jodie and Gauley Bridge, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a man of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Birdie Phillips; and sister, Charlotte Boatwright.
He is survived by his sisters, Ellen Coleman of Mishawaka, Ind., and Phyllis and JC Johnson of Ripley; brothers, Edward of Barrington, Ill., Dale of Gauley Bridge and Mark of East Bank.
Graveside interment will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.
Melton Mortuary of Beckley, W.Va., served the family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www. castofuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019