Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
GARY CALDWELL, 66, of Sissonville, passed away on August 20, 2019, following a short illness. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Denver and Freda Caldwell of Sissonville.
Gary was a 1971 graduate of Sissonville High School.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Caldwell of Sissonville; his daughter, Christina (Phillip) of Charleston, and his son, Shane (Miranda) of Johnson City, Tenn; the apple of his eye were his grandchildren, Whitney and Kolton Gandy of Sissonville, and Eva and Zoe Caldwell of Johnson City, Tenn. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Suzi) of Point Pleasant and Larry (Bernice) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
A receiving of friends will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, followed by a brief celebration of life service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is serving the Caldwell family.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
