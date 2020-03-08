|
|
GARY D. BEAVER, 72, of Pratt, W.Va., passed away March 5, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Ida Beaver, and sister, Norma Porterfield.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Beaver; daughter, Callie Boyd and husband CJ; brother, Guy Beaver and wife Arbutus; brother, Gene Beaver and wife Karen; and two border collies, Abby and Maggie, who were his pride and joy.
Gary grew up in Hugheston, W.Va., and graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1966. He attended Berea College, where he studied art - he maintained a passion for creativity his entire life. Gary was a Vietnam Veteran and a published journalist for his unit. He was a dedicated husband, father, and Mountaineer sports fan.
Services at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va., will be held Monday, March 9, with visitation beginning at noon until service time at 1 p.m.. Burial to follow at London Memorial Park with military honors.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020