Gary Edward Matheny


1959 - 2019
Gary Edward Matheny Obituary
GARY EDWARD MATHENY, 60, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his residence.
Gary was born in Charleston on February 15, 1959, to the late Ewell and Carol Walker Matheny. He was a former employee for the WV Department of Highways with over 20 years of service. He was a 1977 graduate of DuPont High School and attended the Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene. Gary enjoyed sports and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Leonard and Irene Walker.
Gary is survived by his brother, Keith (Tammy) Matheny; nieces, Kelsey Vaughn and Kyleigh Matheny; companion, Toni Dolan, all of Charleston.
Cremation will be honored and a memorial service will be held at a late date.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
