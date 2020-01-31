|
GARY EDWARD TRAIL, 61, of Seth, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, from complications of renal cancer.
He was a private man who lived a simple and unadorned life.
Surviving are wife: Deborah Donohue Trail; daughter: Sara (Ellis) Hopkins; son: Justin (Tonya) Trail; grandchildren: Gavin and Delaney Hopkins and Brianna Trail; father: Maurice Trail; and brothers: Greg, Brian and Mark Trail.
Thanks go out to all of his caregivers and to those who expressed concerns and offered up prayers on our behalf.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no public service.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020