Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Trail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Edward Trail

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Edward Trail Obituary

GARY EDWARD TRAIL, 61, of Seth, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, from complications of renal cancer.
He was a private man who lived a simple and unadorned life.
Surviving are wife: Deborah Donohue Trail; daughter: Sara (Ellis) Hopkins; son: Justin (Tonya) Trail; grandchildren: Gavin and Delaney Hopkins and Brianna Trail; father: Maurice Trail; and brothers: Greg, Brian and Mark Trail.
Thanks go out to all of his caregivers and to those who expressed concerns and offered up prayers on our behalf.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no public service.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -