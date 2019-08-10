|
GARY G. SIZEMORE, age 84, of Charlton Heights, died August 6, 2019.
He was born October 4, 1934, and was the son of the late Glenn and Opal Brooks Sizemore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Sizemore; brothers, Jim Sizemore and Edward Sizemore.
He was the retired owner of the State Farm Insurance Agency in Smithers. He was a member of Boomer Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served four years. Gary was a member of the Oak Hill Lodge #120 AF & AM and he was a 32nd degree mason and member of the Scottish Rite Bodies.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Frank A. Sizemore of Sissonville and Bobby "Stormey" Sizemore of Indian Creek; brother-in-law, Hank Woodson and his wife Glenda; sister-in-law, Nancy Strickland and her husband Larry; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Entombment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Sunday, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfunealhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019