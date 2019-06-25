|
|
GARY CLARK HOLSTEIN, 69, of Danville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and his father.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his mother, Corrine Holstein; daughters, Amy Dudding (Tom) of Logan, April Allison (Jason) of Madison, and Cheryl Harper (Bill) of Elkview; son, Gary Holstein Jr. "Shorty" of Madison; two sisters, Janet White of Elizabethtown, KY and Cynthia Holstein (Greg) of South Point, Ohio; brother, Allen (Drema) of Madison; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Thanks to the Oncology department at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with Donald Kerns officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019