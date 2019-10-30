|
|
GARY LEE COOPER, 73, of Brook Park, Ohio, formerly of Lincoln County, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of the late Golsie and Cornell (Hill) Cooper and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmie (Marilyn) and Dannie (Lorella) Cooper, and one sister; Connie Brant.
Gary was born on November 23, 1945, in Bernie, W.Va. For 30 years, he worked at Alcoa in Cleveland, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and growing flowers.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty (Tooley) Cooper; one son, Craig (Christine Cullinane) Cooper; two granddaughters, Cayce and Cassidy Cooper; granddog, Mercy; three brothers, Dexter (Bea), Richard (Joann) and Eddie (Doris) Cooper. He was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow in Cooper Family Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va.. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Cooper Foundation (an organization assisting children with disabilities) 13918 Franklyn Blvd., Brook Park, Ohio 44142.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019