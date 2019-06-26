|
GARY LEE CUNNINGHAM, 66 of Robertsburg, passed away Monday June 24, 2019, following a short illness.
Born January 6, 1953, he was the son of Helen D. Cunningham of Robertsburg and the late Donald Cunningham. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Bradley Shaw.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Barbara (Robert) Shaw of Pt. Pleasant, and his brother, Ronald (Diana) Cunningham of Poca.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Berto Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019