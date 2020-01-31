|
It is with great sadness that the family of GARY LEN JACKSON, 75, announces his passing at his home after battling Alzheimer's, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He put his wings on to travel to his forever home while surrounded by his soul mate of 55 years, Sherry (Cheryl) Pullen Jackson, son Timothy (Catherine) Jackson, daughter Kimberly Jackson, and grandson Jeb Colton Craft.
Gary drove a bread truck for Purity Baking Company for many years before buying Old Turnpike Grocery / Hillcrest IGA. He and his high school sweetheart owned and operated Jackson's Quik Mart / Citgo where he retired from in 2006. He was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church where he served as trustee and deacon. He was also a Gideon.
Gary was the kindest, most giving and loving person to everyone he came in contact with. His legacy will live on through his love of his lady and family. He will be especially missed by Kim who valued him as her ROCK, her best friend that she loves so much. His son appreciates everything that he taught him and loves him very much and cherishes the time that they had together.
Gary was born September 27, 1944, in Sutton, to the late Gale Jackson and Lillian Rose Jackson Robinson. Also, preceding him in death was his step father, Gerald Robinson; sister, Sandie Robinson Cunningham; and daughter in law, Leilani Jackson.
He is survived by brothers Jerry Jackson (Linda), Rodney Jackson (Sharron) and David Robinson (Susan); sister, Debbie Robinson Rhodes (Michael); grandchildren: Timothy Rizon Jackson, Jeb Colton Craft, Colin Wyatt Jackson and Lillian Marie Jackson, along with several special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton, with Rev. Dr. Michael Sisson officiating. Burial will follow at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Airport Road, Sutton. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org, a Foundation dear to the family's heart.
Greene - Robertson Funeral Home is humbly serving the Jackson family.
Online condolences may be sent to greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020