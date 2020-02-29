Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
GARY LEON COLLINS, 70, of Hurricane, passed away February 26, 2020, at Hubbard , South Charleston.
Born in Birch River, WV, Gary was the son of the late, Clayton and Evelyn Collins. He was also preceded in death by his special aunt, Audra Hurst.
Gary served his country in the United States Army. He worked in management of Dolcis Shoes for 24 1/2 years and retired from Lowe's with 20 1/2 years service as a cabinet designer.
Gary was a perfectionist in everything he did. His philosophy was "if it's worth doing, it's worth doing right." He loved working outside in his yard and classic cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jane Collins; children, William Collins (Tracy) of Dunbar, Angela Rapp (Jimmy) of Hurricane; stepdaughters, Tina Young (Danny) of Hurricane and Teresa Graham (John) of Lavalette; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Private entombment at Valley View Memorial Park will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Gary by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to serve the Collins family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
