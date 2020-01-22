|
The man, the myth, the legend, GARY "PEEWEE" MOSS, blew this popsicle stand on January 18, 2020. We only assume he didn't want to watch his beloved WVU Mountaineers lose their next game. Now, he is watching the 'Eers with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was a 1970 graduate of Sissonville High School. He was an avid deer hunting, with two big bucks this hunting season.
He was a persistent employee of Pepsi Bottling Group for 38 years. When we say, persistent, we mean he kept showing up at work the next day despite being fired. (Hey, the 1970s were a different time). He never met a stranger. He enjoyed watching westerns, cooking, working, driving (both his vehicles and beloved wife up the wall at times) and providing for his family.
He is now joining his parents, Myron Clayton Moss and Wanda Moss; Mother-in-law, Mary Carpenter (whom he loved ... REALLY!)
He took off without: his amazing wife of 47 years, Debbie Carpenter Moss; his insanely intelligent son, Charles Clayton Moss and his wife Amie; his princess, daughter, Sara Elizabeth (Moss) Cardenas and her husband Shawn; brothers, Marlin and David (Patty) Moss, sister, Vicky Linkenauger; sister-in-law, Kim (Troy) Dunaway; brother-in-law, Chuck Carpenter; father-in-law, Charles Carpenter; several nieces and nephews; best friends, Robert "Buddy" Slater and Robert "Bob" Smith. Also at home, his faithful furry clearance pup, Silas Jack Moss.
As a reward for not killing or permanently grounding his children during their teenage years, he was blessed with seven grandchildren: Andrew and wife Stephanie; Samuel Clayton and Sean Patrick Moss; Clayton Alexander "Boogie" Cardenas; and his granddaughters: Shelby and Emilee Lacy, and his K-bug, Kailee Cheyenne Nutter; great - grandchildren: Braylen, Caroline and Kylar.
Although he didn't wish to have a fuss made over him, we decided a fuss will be made over him. A celebration of his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Kanawha City Baptist Church, 4500 Venable Avenue, Charleston. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Make sure you wear your blue and gold.
Since no one in the family can keep plants alive, we would love it if, instead of flowers, you make a donation to . He was a partner in hope for many years, and even had next month's donation in an envelope ready to send out.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020