|
|
GARY N. McCORMICK passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 12, 2019.
Gary was born on March 23, 1962, and lived most of his 57 years in and around St. Albans surrounded by his family and the close friends that he made throughout his life.
His younger years - as he would be the first to attest to - were riddled with many risks and poor decisions that he paid dearly for. Despite the challenges of his youth and the health problems that he battled later in life, Gary never lost his kind and giving heart or the big smile that he always greeted you with.
Gary was predeceased by his devoted and loving mother, Sharon Elaine Leadmon; his beloved and only daughter, Ashley McCune; and the love of his life, Tina Journey; as well as his maternal grandparents, James and Pearl McCormick, whom he called "Daddy and Mommy," and his uncles, Ballard and Vincent McCormick.
Left to mourn his loss, but cherish his memory, are his most loved aunts, Marsha Dunlap, Vickie (Randy) Adkins, Melesha McCormick, and Ana (Bobby) Guthrie; his two very special and devoted friends, David and Jack; and, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gary was honored in death in the way that he lived - humbly and privately. He was laid to rest with his beloved mother Elaine and his love Tina in the McCormick family cemetery in Scott Depot. He will forever be missed and loved by all that truly knew him.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019