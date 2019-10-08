|
|
GARY NEWHOUSE, 66, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died Sunday, September 29, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Dollie Newhouse; brother, Robert Newhouse; and sister, Frances Haynes.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Frances Kay (Chandler) Newhouse, who resides in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; son, Jason Newhouse and companion Ann Houston; daughters, Amanda Barefoot, and Whitney Tedder and husband Corey Tedder; siblings, Edna Smith, Sidney and Jerry Alderman, Helen Dragan, Larry and Janie Newhouse, Ann Puzey and Jan Newhouse. He was a much loved grandfather of Trey, Anna, Lily, Leila, McKenna and Liam and Uncle to many.
In keeping with Gary's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live.
Gary had a passion for animals which was reciprocated by the animals he met and cared for over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019