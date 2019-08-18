Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church
One Maranatha Acres
Charleston, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church
One Maranatha Acres
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Ray McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Ray McLaughlin Obituary

GARY RAY McLAUGHLIN, 73, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran, having proudly served his country in Vietnam. He retired from Sears, as an Appliance Repairman, and was an active and faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. He loved his church family.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Annabelle McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by sisters, Bertha Cox and Mary Ann Mooney; brothers Joseph and Charles McLaughlin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Connie Sue McLaughlin; daughters, Amy Lloyd and husband Dallas of Pass Christian, Mississippi, Dawn Elizabeth Nance and Kelli Leigh Bell of Barboursville; and grandchildren, Tyler McLaughlin of Nashville, Tennessee, Brandon McLaughlin of Newton, Mississippi, Emily White of Grayson, Kentucky, Amber White, Cassie White, Caleb White and Jacob Nance, all of Barboursville, Elizabeth Nance of Morgantown. His grandchildren were a big part of his life and he prayed for each one by name each night.
Special Thanks to Brent and Jeannie Hoke, Randy and Sharon Withrow, and members of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Maranatha Baptist Church, One Maranatha Acres, Charleston, with Pastors Bill J. and Kevan Bartlett officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until service time, also at the church.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Maranatha Baptist Church, One Maranatha Acres, Charleston, WV 25312 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the McLaughlin Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now