GARY RAY McLAUGHLIN, 73, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran, having proudly served his country in Vietnam. He retired from Sears, as an Appliance Repairman, and was an active and faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. He loved his church family.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Annabelle McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by sisters, Bertha Cox and Mary Ann Mooney; brothers Joseph and Charles McLaughlin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Connie Sue McLaughlin; daughters, Amy Lloyd and husband Dallas of Pass Christian, Mississippi, Dawn Elizabeth Nance and Kelli Leigh Bell of Barboursville; and grandchildren, Tyler McLaughlin of Nashville, Tennessee, Brandon McLaughlin of Newton, Mississippi, Emily White of Grayson, Kentucky, Amber White, Cassie White, Caleb White and Jacob Nance, all of Barboursville, Elizabeth Nance of Morgantown. His grandchildren were a big part of his life and he prayed for each one by name each night.
Special Thanks to Brent and Jeannie Hoke, Randy and Sharon Withrow, and members of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Maranatha Baptist Church, One Maranatha Acres, Charleston, with Pastors Bill J. and Kevan Bartlett officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until service time, also at the church.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Maranatha Baptist Church, One Maranatha Acres, Charleston, WV 25312 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family will accept online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the McLaughlin Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019