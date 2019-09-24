|
GARY "BIGFOOT" SHAFER, 75, of
Charleston, rode into heaven, September 21, 2019.
He was a graduate of Charleston High School, lifelong resident of Kanawha County, and a US Army veteran. He was a retired roofer and sheet metal worker from Kanawha County Schools. A lifetime member of Harley Owners Group and a proud member of the NRA. Gary enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Velva Shafer.
Surviving are; his loving wife of 54 years, Evelyn; son, Michael Shafer and wife, Kathy; granddaughter Sammi Faber, all of Fairplain;
daughter, Cindy Berry and husband, Bart of Gandeeville; brothers, Vaughn Shafer and wife, Sylvia, and Lloyd L. Shafer, both of Charleston.
A Gathering of family and friends will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
A Celebration of his life at 7 p.m, Wednesday, with Pastor Joey Martin officiating, assisted by Pastor Adam Stotler, his nephew, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Shafer family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019