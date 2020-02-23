|
|
GARY SUTTON passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Gary was born on March 21, 1952, in Charleston.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Irene, Sutton, and his father, Harry Sutton.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry; his son, Domenico; his grandson, Aidan; his brothers, Dennis Sutton and Bob Harper; his sisters-in-law, Linda Sutton and Pat Harper; his mother-in-law, Jean Lambert; his aunts, Stella Quigley and Margaret Cook; and his uncle, Frank Fazio.
A Mass in celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston. The service will be followed by a luncheon in his honor.
The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the Mass.
During his life, Gary worked many meaningful jobs. He and his wife served as house parents in a children's shelter, he was formerly Youth Director at the YMCA, he was a baker and a cook, he delivered newspapers and became a distribution manager, he was a well-known youth league baseball umpire and basketball referee, and many folks knew Gary as a long-time flea market vendor.
Gary spent many years providing care for his parents.
He enjoyed all types of crafts and produced many remarkable craft items including rosaries, crucifixes, wreaths, paintings, hats and necklaces.
Gary was a devote Catholic and a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Although he struggled with significant health issues, he embraced life and remained productive and helpful to others. He was a man of prayer who constantly prayed for others and benefited from all those who prayed for him.
Gary was blessed with many friends, coworkers and family. His last years he had extraordinary support from his cousin, Theresa Quigley, and his good friend and minister of faith, Patricia O'Reilly. During that time, Gary received remarkable care from the employees and administrators at Putnam Center (Genesis Health Care).
Contributions in Gary's memory can be made to Children's Home Society of West Virginia, P.O. Box 2942, Charleston. WV 25330.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020