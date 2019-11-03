Home

Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Gary Wayne Bosher Obituary

GARY WAYNE BOSHER, 73, of Charleston, formerly of Winifrede, passed away October 29, 2019.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Wreatha Bosher; sister, Gloria of Ohio; and brother, Ronald of Ohio.
Gary was a 1964 graduate of East Bank High School whom he cherished.
He is also survived by close cousins, Linda (Tony) Polistrina of Alabama.
Services will be held at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, with service beginning at 2 p.m, with Rev. Ronald Catersino officiating. Burial will follow at Saw Mill Cemetery, Winifrede.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019
