GARY WAYNE HACKWORTH, 58, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 6, 2019, at home.
Gary was a graduate of the Center for Effective Learning and attended SkillQuest.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents.
Surviving are his parents, Franklin D. "Buddy" and Linda Quick Hackworth; sister, Tari Hackworth; and brother, Michael Hackworth.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at H. D. Oliver Funeral Home, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, with visitation following the service.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
The family requests donations be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019