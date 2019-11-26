Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Gary Layton
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Gary Wayne Layton

GARY WAYNE LAYTON, 68, of Tad, passed away November 23, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a long illness.
He was born on September 9, 1951, to the late Ed and Helen Wright Layton.
Gary retired from General Motors in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Kanawha County Board of Education. He loved his family and was a kind and generous man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Sherry Layton Bradshaw; and father-in-law, Daniel Igo.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Layton; daughter, Amy Layton of Charleston; son, Dustin Layton of Charleston; sister, Patricia Gatens of Sissonville; brother, Leo Layton of Mansfield, Ohio; grandson, Garrett Layton; and Garrett's father, Mark Johnson of Charleston; mother-in-law, Erma Igo of Charleston; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
