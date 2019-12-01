|
GARY WAYNE STEWART, an amazing man, 72, went to be with "The Man Upstairs" on Thursday November 28, 2019.
Gary was born on December 4, 1946, in Miami, WV. He grew up in Roane County doing what he enjoyed the most, hunting and fishing. He was a Veteran, worked for the railroad and oil companies.
Gary had a passion for spending time with family and his most precious treasures, his grandchildren, Logan and Jessica Priddy. From go kart racing to cheerleading competitions, he was there. We couldn't have asked for a better Pop, dad, husband, brother, son, and friend. He was admired and loved by all.
He was the son of James and Anna Stewart; beloved husband of Mary Smith Stewart; father to Kim Stewart Priddy; and Pop to Logan and Jessica Priddy.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Bob, and Jack Stewart; sisters, Catherine Buck, Anna Lee Houck and Jean Bright.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Smith Stewart; daughter, Kim Stewart Priddy and son-in-law Fred Priddy; brother-in-law, Billy Smith; grandchildren, Logan and Jessica Priddy; sisters, Audrey Smith and Patty Keeney; brothers, Ronnie Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews; and his side kick, Daisy May.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, with Rev. John Sword and Rev. Chris Wriston officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019