Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Stewart


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wayne Stewart Obituary

GARY WAYNE STEWART, an amazing man, 72, went to be with "The Man Upstairs" on Thursday November 28, 2019.
Gary was born on December 4, 1946, in Miami, WV. He grew up in Roane County doing what he enjoyed the most, hunting and fishing. He was a Veteran, worked for the railroad and oil companies.
Gary had a passion for spending time with family and his most precious treasures, his grandchildren, Logan and Jessica Priddy. From go kart racing to cheerleading competitions, he was there. We couldn't have asked for a better Pop, dad, husband, brother, son, and friend. He was admired and loved by all.
He was the son of James and Anna Stewart; beloved husband of Mary Smith Stewart; father to Kim Stewart Priddy; and Pop to Logan and Jessica Priddy.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Bob, and Jack Stewart; sisters, Catherine Buck, Anna Lee Houck and Jean Bright.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Smith Stewart; daughter, Kim Stewart Priddy and son-in-law Fred Priddy; brother-in-law, Billy Smith; grandchildren, Logan and Jessica Priddy; sisters, Audrey Smith and Patty Keeney; brothers, Ronnie Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews; and his side kick, Daisy May.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV, with Rev. John Sword and Rev. Chris Wriston officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -