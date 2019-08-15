|
GARY WRIGHT, 67, of Rand, passed away August 7, 2019.
Gary was a hard worker and could be found manning the grill at Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill's London location or somewhere with his fishing pole.
He was preceded in death by wife, Jacqueline Wright.
He is survived by twin brother Jerry Wright (Virginia) of Cincinnati, Ohio; children, Gary Wright Jr. (Treva) Cincinnati, Ohio, Tony Wright (Amanda) of Arizona and Erica Jones of Charleston; grandchildren, Travonna and Jazz Wright, and Trevon Jones; great-grandson, Imani Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019