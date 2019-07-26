|
GAY DESKINS, 83, of Scott Depot, WV passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Lenore, WV, to the late James Deskins and the late Maud Deskins on February 29, 1936 and grew up in Lenore, WV and Hurricane, WV. He was the youngest of 4 children. His brother was the late Dennison Deskins and his sisters were the late Sybil Evans and the late Danna Smith. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Priscilla Sue (Cooper) Deskins.
Gay was a Carpenter for Union #1207 working on highway and building projects. He was an avid hunter and 1 of the charter members of the Mud River Coon Club in Milton, WV. He was also a lifetime member of the Treeing Walker Breeders & Fanciers Assoc. In the later part of his career, he and his wife had Deskins Dog Hunting Supplies shop for 19 years.
In retirement, Gay continued his passion for hunting, fishing, camping, and travel. He took trips to Alaska and hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon in AZ.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Alysia Bucci (Joseph) of Midland, MI and Marian Weaver (Adam) of Franklin, TN. Also survived by 2 grandchildren, Ben and Cara Bucci.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday July 27, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Heaven's Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Forrest Burdette building fund.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
