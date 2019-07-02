GEARY E. OXLEY, 79, of South Charleston, left this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019, to be with the Lord.

He was born on May 14, 1940, to the late Edward and Elsie Oxley.

Geary was well known for his beautiful stonework, his strong character, sense of humor, his dedication to his family and friends, and his delicious homemade fudge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn; and brothers, Jim, Tom, and Richard Oxley.

Geary is survived by his children, Gregory E. Oxley (Tammy), Bradford W. Oxley (Melissa), Geary G. Oxley (Christie), and Gail L. Salmons (Conrad Keeler); 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, Cody, Jessica, Logan, Nicholas, Grant, Adrianna, Kristen, and Kimberly; seven great-grandchildren, Jermaine Jr., Takiyah, James, Ryan, Natalie Elizabeth, Natalie Grace, and Bentley; brothers, Robert "Bob" Oxley, and William "Bill" Oxley, and Edward "Bo" Oxley; sisters, Diane Roberts, Carol McCutcheon, and Regina "Jeanie" Stewart; as well as a multitude of friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Capitol City Baptist Church, 149 7th Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25303, with Preacher Alva Blankenship officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 5, 2019