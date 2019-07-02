GEARY E. OXLEY, 79, of South Charleston, left this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019, to be with the Lord.

He was born on May 14, 1940 to the late Edward and Elsie Oxley.

Geary was well known for his beautiful stonework, his strong character, sense of humor, his dedication to his family and friends, and his delicious homemade fudge.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn; and brothers, Jim, Tom, and Richard Oxley.

Geary is survived by his children, Gregory E. Oxley (Tammy), Bradford W. Oxley (Melissa), Geary G. Oxley (Christie), and Gail L. Salmons (Conrad Keeler); ten grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, Cody, Jessica, Logan, Nicholas, Grant, Adrianna, Kristen, and Kimberly; six great grandchildren, Jermaine Jr., Takiyah, James, Ryan, Natalie Elizabeth, and Natalie Grace; brothers, Robert "Bob" Oxley, and William "Bill" Oxley, and Edward "Bo" Oxley; sisters, Diane Roberts, Carol McCutcheon, and Regina "Jeanie" Stewart; as well as a multitude of friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 5p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Capitol City Baptist Church, 149 7th Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25303 with Preacher Alva Blankenship officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019