|
|
GEARY WESLEY PAULEY, 80, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 from complications he received following an accident. Born July 9, 1939 in Frame, WV, he was the son of the late Wesley M. and M. Hazel (Nidy) Pauley.
He is survived by the love of his life for 59 years, Marna (Sampson) Pauley and two children, daughter Terah (Jim) Burdette of Nitro, WV and son Mark (Laura) Pauley of St. Albans, WV. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Montella (Darrin) Atkins; Dana Burdette (Brandon Barr); and Nathanial (Kendra) Pauley; four great-grandchildren: Presley, Olivia, and Kenadee Atkins and Killian Pauley; sister Brenda (George) Smith of Elkview, WV; and numerous cousins and close friends who were considered as family.
Geary was a 1957 graduate of Elkview High School. He retired from the DuPont Belle Plant with over 33 years of service.
He was a member of the Salina Lodge No. 27, Grand Lodge of West Virginia A.F. & A.M. in Malden, WV; Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston, WV; and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Charleston Orient in Charleston, WV. In addition, Geary was a member of Order of Easter Star Salina Chapter No. 81 in Malden, WV and Tiskelwah Chapter No. 45 in Charleston, WV. Serving as Grand Chaplain for Order of Eastern Star, State of West Virginia for the 2014-2015 session, he was also a member of the Past Appointed Grand Officers Association and past Grand Representative of New Hampshire in West Virginia.
Geary had a love for enjoying the outdoors and traveling - extensively traveling all 50 of the states as well as traveling throughout Europe and the Caribbean. Nascar racing had no bigger fan. If you were to ever play trivia games, Geary was the one to have as your partner. Geary's love of writing prose and poetry for family and friends was one of his hidden talents and gifts. Known for his cheerful personality, and contagious, albeit sneaky smile, and "Mr. Fix-It" abilities, Geary will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview, WV, and an Eastern Star Funeral Service will commence at 7:45 p.m. In addition, visitation will occur one hour prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Sunday, January 12, also being held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Pastor Lee Swor will conduct the Sunday funeral service. Geary will be laid to rest with Masonic Burial Rites at the Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration to making donations to the Charleston, WV Ronald McDonald House (https://charlestonrmhc.org/) or the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Charleston Orient, RiteCare Scottish Rite Childhood Language Program (SRCLP) (https://scottishrite.org/brothers-in-the-community/ritecare-srclp/).
Geary's family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff of CAMC-General Division STICU for their loving care during his stay in the hospital and to Ray and Janey Griffith for their thoughtful and generous support.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020