GENEVA COE PRENDERGAST entered Heaven peacefully, May 28, 2019, in her daughter's home surrounded by loving family and friends.

Geneva was born on October 15, 1928, in Richwood, W.Va., where she was a lifelong resident of Richwood until she relocated in 2018 to Douglasville, Ga., to be near her daughter, Pam.

After graduating from Richwood High School, she went on to graduate from Charleston Business School. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church and a charter member of Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary where she stayed active until she could no longer walk.

She was an avid reader, liked growing flowers, was very adept at quilting and needlework, and thoroughly enjoyed watching hummingbirds and cardinals, but above all she loved and was devoted to her family.

Geneva was a living example of Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind to one another, tender hearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." She was often described as a kind, humble woman that always radiated love.

Geneva was preceded in death by her mother, Verlie Mullens Coe; her loving husband, Dr. Edmund Prendergast; and her loving son, Robert Prendergast.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Eddie (Amy) Prendergast and Pam (Danny) Todd; her five grandchildren, Ashleigh Rutherford, Kate Robinson, Garrett Prendergast, Ross Prendergast and Evan Prendergast; her five great - grandchildren, Colette Rutherford, Cameron Prendergast, McKenzie Prendergast, Hailey Sisk, Meara Prendergast; and numerous other family and friends.

The family will have a memorial service on June 15 at Simons Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va. Friends may call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Services will begin at 2 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Geneva to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, National Wildlife Federation or the Humane Society.

All arrangements were made by Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.