Geneva Irene Walton Obituary
GENEVA IRENE WALTON, 68, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Robert and Vera Parsons, died Monday July 8, 2019, at home.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Parsons.
Geneva was retired from the surgical department at Thomas Memorial Hospital with 44 years of service and was a member of the Alum Creek Church of the Nazarene.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and she dearly loved all ten of her grandbabies.
Surviving, beloved husband, Timothy Walton; son, J.D. Nunn; step-sons, Christopher Walton, Travis Walton; sisters, Brenda, Donna, Sandy, Marsha; 10 grandchildren.
Service will be 7 p.m., Saturday July 13, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019
