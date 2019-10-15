|
GENEVA MAE CLEMONS, 88, of South Charleston, passed away on October 13, 2019, at home.
Geneva, known to her friends as Jennie or Clem, was born in Clendenin, WV, to the late Mae and John Church Murdock. She spent much of her working career with the WV Division of Personnel helping people find careers. She retired with 35 years of service in 1996. She was often approached on the street by those she assisted in finding a job and thanked for making a difference in their lives.
She was a cancer survivor and a fighter. She faced several serious illnesses in her life, but always came out strong and her family called her the energizer bunny. She never gave up.
She was a very active member for many years at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Charleston. She was chairperson of the kitchen committee and participated in many fund raisers. She was known as "the hot dog lady" for the numerous sales she did, selling as many as 1,000 hot dogs to be delivered to local businesses to support the church missions and youth. She was a passionate supporter of Heart and Hand and walked in the Hike for Hunger every year. She was recognized by South Charleston City Council for being the top fund raiser for this event for numerous years. In recent years, she was a member of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston.
The greatest joy in her life was her two grandchildren, Logan and Kristen. She would visibly light up when one of them walked into the room or would FaceTime her from college. She was an active part of their lives and fortunate to spend so much time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ovid (Clem) Clemons; sisters, Arvella Burgess, Norma Baucom, Edna Jones, Hazel Farley, and Mildred Owens; brothers, John Murdock and Melvin Murdock; infant siblings, Raymond and Justine Murdock.
Geneva is survived by her son, Terry (Diane) Clemons of Doylestown, PA; daughter, Kimberly (Art) Shomo of South Charleston, WV; grandson, Logan Shomo; granddaughter, Kristen Shomo; brother, Kenneth (Kathryn) Murdock of Cross Lanes, WV; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Service to Honor the Life of Geneva will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston, with Rev. Jim McCune and Rev. Frank Shomo officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Heart and Hand, 212 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303 or Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019