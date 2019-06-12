Home

Elk Funeral Home Inc
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum chapel
GENEVIEVE SELBE, 86 of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord and join her parents and siblings on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born and raised in Clay County, W.Va.
Genevieve was a 35-year resident of Campbell's Creek. She worked hard to take care of and raise her family and was retired from Kanawha Valley Senior Services.
She is survived by her loving family and spouses, sons, Kenneth and Bunny Taylor of Dille, James Selbe of Craigsville; daughters, Kathy and Ron Berry of Sissonville, Chris and Todd Meadows of Hurricane, Sue Selbe at home; grandchildren, Whitney Kiser, Cassie Fowler, Matthew Selbe, Garrett Meadows; great - grandchildren, Isabella, Aubri, Morgan, and Brody.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum chapel. Friends from 12:30 p.m. to service time.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Selbe Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019
