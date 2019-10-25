|
GEORGANN (JEFFERS) FINK, 75, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Capital City Gardens Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Columbus, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with a rosary service beginning at 7 p.m. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., is serving the Fink Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019