Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgann Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgann (Jeffers) Fink


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Georgann (Jeffers) Fink Obituary
GEORGANN (JEFFERS) FINK, 75, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Capital City Gardens Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Columbus, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with a rosary service beginning at 7 p.m. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., is serving the Fink Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries