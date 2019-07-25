GEORGE ABRAHAM CASSIS, departed this life on July 22, 2019, at the age of 83. The angels came and said "Come with us to a better place to meet your Savior where there will be no more suffering."

He was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Nader Cassis, brother Charlie Cassis and sister Carmen Higgins.

George was a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV and was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral. He attended Charleston High School and Capitol Business College. He was employed with Alberta Culver Co. and from there worked for Hecks, Inc. as a District Manager with 36 years of service until their closing. He then invested in partnership for the Liquor Mart from where he retired and decided to work part-time at University of Charleston. He dearly loved the interaction with the students who continued to keep in touch after he was forced to leave due to multiple surgeries.

George loved singing and performed in Light Opera Guild shows as well as in weddings. He had a great love for the St. George Orthodox Cathedral choir and sang in the choir from teenage years until recently. His favorite past-time was watching all sports on TV.

The family wishes to thank his very good friends Mike Jarrouj, Essa Howard and John Haddy for their constant care, love, and attentiveness at all times during his past years of surgeries and illness. Their love and devotion was non-stop.

George is survived by his loving wife Evelyn of 57 years, son Dr. Jeffrey George Cassis of Washington, D.C. (loving companion Rebecca Rorke), Brian Matthew Cassis (Julia) and the "apple of his eye" granddaughter Caroline Mae Cassis whom he loved deeply and was so proud of her music accomplishments.

Funeral service to honor George's life will be held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral on Sat. July 27th at 11 a.m. (visitation at 10 a.m.) officiated by the Very Rev. Fr. Olof Scott, Dean Emeritus. The family will also receive visitors on Friday July 26th from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at or St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Court and Lee St., Charleston, WV 25301.

