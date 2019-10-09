|
Dr. GEORGE E. KELLER II, 86, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, after a long illness. Dr. Keller was an accomplished chemical engineer, a wonderful husband and father, and a devout Christian.
Dr. Keller was preceded in death by his now heavenly personal guide Judy, his loving wife of over 58 years and his sister, Virginia.
Survivors include children, George III (Cindy), Perry (Alanna), Karen (Tim), and Amy. His grandchildren include George Keller IV, Sam Keller, Ella Slack, Keith Holbrook, Laura Caulfield (Sam), Michael Bays (Hannah) and Kristen Bays. Great-grandchildren include Amelia Keller, Arlo Bays, and Oma Bays.
Dr. Keller enjoyed classical music and played piano by ear. He was also an accomplished tuba player in the Highty Tighties at Virginia Tech. He was an avid tennis and badminton player. Though his career led him to speak in China, Australia, and a number of European countries, his biggest enjoyment came from spending time with his family at Capon Springs, W.Va.
Dr. Keller served as a lecturer in President Eisenhower's "Atoms for Peace Program" in 1958 and 1959. He worked at Union Carbide for 36 years and achieved national and international acclaim for contributions in separation science and catalysis. He held numerous patents and gave many talks before professional societies. Dr. Keller was especially known for mentoring junior scientists and recruiting top-notch engineering graduates. His humility was such that perhaps his most beneficial invention, the oxygen concentrator that separates oxygen from air for treatment of respiratory diseases, lists the junior scientists on the patent before him. This invention helped in the treatment of his wife Judy before her death in 2017.
After he retired from Union Carbide, Dr. Keller and others founded the Mid-Atlantic Technology Research & Innovation Center (MATRIC) and he served both on the board of directors and as chief engineer. Dr. Keller was elected to the National Academy of Engineering and was recognized as one of the top 100 chemical engineers of the modern era by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, AIChE. In April of 2017, Dr. Keller was awarded the Distinguished West Virginian award by Governor Jim Justice and in May 2017, he was recognized in the United States Senate with a resolution sponsored by Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
Dr. Keller was extremely devoted to the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston. He served several terms as elder and was in demand as a teacher. Dr. Keller led Bible classes for homeless men at Smith Street Station, devoting many hours to improving their lives. He and Judy led a class for college students in the late 1960s, helping the students deal with the difficulties of that period. Dr. Keller was also ordained in the church's Lay Academy of Religion and especially as it involved the intersection of science and religion. He and Judy both served from the pulpit as Lay Ministers to other Churches when needed. Dr. Keller was a frequent contributor to the adult Christian Education program as teacher, coordinator, and participant. His contributions touched many members of First Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of Dr. Keller's life will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 14, in First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary. Visitation with the family will begin one and half hours before the service in the First Presbyterian Chapel, and an informal reception will be held immediately after the service.
As would be his preference, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301 and / or Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019