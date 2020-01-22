|
|
GEORGE EDGAR SOVINE, 58, of Culloden, passed away January 20, 2020, at home after long illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Sowards Sovine; daughter, Regina Sovine; granddaughters, Molly Smith and Sierra Sovine; and brother, James.
He is survived by daughter Rachel Sovine and son Roy Sovine; grandchildren Noah, Dakota, Makayla, Bailey and Nolan; siblings John, Ginger, Mildred and Clarence.
Graveside service will be 12 noon on Thursday, January 23, at Culloden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. til 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020