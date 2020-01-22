Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
George Edgar Sovine

George Edgar Sovine
GEORGE EDGAR SOVINE, 58, of Culloden, passed away January 20, 2020, at home after long illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Sowards Sovine; daughter, Regina Sovine; granddaughters, Molly Smith and Sierra Sovine; and brother, James.
He is survived by daughter Rachel Sovine and son Roy Sovine; grandchildren Noah, Dakota, Makayla, Bailey and Nolan; siblings John, Ginger, Mildred and Clarence.
Graveside service will be 12 noon on Thursday, January 23, at Culloden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. til 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020
